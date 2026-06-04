Belarusian-born Roman Hoffman takes over as Mossad Director

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Major General Roman Hoffman, Military Secretary to the Israeli Prime Minister, has officially assumed the post of head of the Mossad foreign intelligence service. During a ceremony attended by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister emphasized that Hoffman moved to Israel from Belarus at the age of 14, Mir24 reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the future head of the intelligence agency had to achieve success on his own and overcome the difficulties of adapting. Netanyahu also noted his athletic achievements, recalling that in his youth, Hoffman became a vice-champion in youth boxing.

The Prime Minister stated that Hoffman's appointment had sparked controversy within the Israeli intelligence services and was contested until the very end, but ultimately, the major general officially assumed the post of intelligence director. He became the 14th director of the Mossad in the country's history.

Speaking about the agency's tasks in the coming years, Netanyahu emphasized that countering Iran and its nuclear program remains a key focus.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel:

"We will not allow them to acquire nuclear weapons; we will not allow them to threaten our existence. This is a terrible regime destined for extinction, and we will help him reach that end. It will no longer threaten us with nuclear bombs or thousands of ballistic missiles. This is my directive, and this is your task. This is your task, Roman, and the task of all the thousands of people who are here today."

Roman Hoffman was born in 1976 in Mozyr, Belarus. In 1990, he immigrated to Israel with his parents, and five years later, he was drafted into the armored corps. During his military career, Hoffman rose from unit commander to director of the National Ground Forces Training Center.