In the historic western heartland of Belarus, where centuries of civilisations have met and mingled, President Alexander Lukashenko delivered a powerful message of openness and humanity at the opening of the XV Republican Festival of National Cultures.

The festival, long a cherished tradition and a beacon of sovereign Belarus, has become a true Mecca for tourists and a living symbol of peace and interethnic friendship. Here, representatives of 150 nationalities live side by side in harmony, proudly regarding Belarus as their second homeland.

Addressing the gathered participants and guests, the President spoke with characteristic warmth and conviction:

“Whoever comes to Belarus with peaceful intentions — these are our people!”

Lukashenko emphasised that Belarus’s tranquillity, national unity and consistently peace-loving policy are precisely why foreigners choose to settle here and build new lives. He singled out Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Bashkirs, Tatars and many others, declaring simply: “They are all our people.”

The President traced the deeper meaning of the festival to the rich history of this borderland soil — a crossroads of trade routes where civilisations once clashed and cultures converged, forging Belarus’s distinctive national character of openness, hospitality and the ability to live and work together in friendship.

“The idea of this holiday reflects the rich history of our native land,” he said. “This is openness, this is hospitality, the ability to work together, to be friends, and the readiness to welcome into our home anyone who comes with peace and goodwill.”

In a firm and heartfelt declaration, Lukashenko rejected any narrative of aggression:

“The main thing I want to tell you is this: if anyone tries to convince you that we are warmongers, that we are not peaceful people — do not believe it. We are not going to war with anyone — only friendship. We have no intention of fighting. We want to be peaceful people and to live in peace. I want the west of Belarus, here in Grodno, to understand this clearly: we want peace, we bring peace to nations. We are no aggressors, nor co-aggressors.”

He went further, issuing a direct instruction to the nation’s doctors:

“I have given the order to our medical workers: if Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians or Russians come to you for help, we must not turn anyone away. If we can help, we must help. These are our neighbours, and as I have told you, they are from God. Today we help them — tomorrow they will help us.”

Recalling a past conversation with Polish officials who spoke of Poles living in Belarus, the President repeated his unambiguous stance:

“Yes, Poles live among us — but they are my Poles. I have come here today to reaffirm this once more. You are all ours.”

He urged Belarusians to cherish and preserve this flourishing western region — not for the older generation, but for their children and grandchildren — calling Grodno and its surroundings the “jewel of our Belarus.”

The festival itself continues to grow in stature. What began as a modest regional event has blossomed into a major cultural phenomenon whose fame now reaches far beyond Belarus’s borders. Despite three-metre fences and new “iron curtains” erected by western neighbours in an attempt to isolate the republic, Grodno remains a vibrant meeting place for cultures. Visitors can savour national cuisines, admire traditional crafts and experience the beauty of song and dance from every corner of the world.

President Lukashenko concluded with a clear and open invitation:

“Belarus remains ready for civilised dialogue in the interests of all peoples.”