Researcher Jimmy Corsetti has identified a precise marking on a magnificent 16th-century world map that appears to indicate the resting place of Noah’s Ark — and the coordinates align exactly with a real geological formation in Turkey.

The map in question is the celebrated Planisphere created by Italian cartographer Urbano Monte and completed in 1587. Comprising 60 intricately hand-drawn sheets that assemble into a spectacular circular chart nearly three metres in diameter, it ranks among the largest and most ambitious early maps of the world ever produced.

Corsetti’s analysis focused on a distinctive notation near Mount Ararat in what is now eastern Turkey — the very region long associated with the Biblical account. At that location lies the so-called Durupinar object: an enormous boat-shaped rock formation whose dimensions closely match the Biblical description of the Ark.

A dedicated research team from Noah’s Ark Scans has since conducted a detailed geophysical survey of the site using ground-penetrating radar. The scans revealed subterranean structures — corridors and cavities — whose layout strikingly resembles the interior of a large vessel designed with three decks.

Laboratory analysis of soil samples taken from within the formation produced intriguing results: organic content was found to be three times higher than surrounding background levels, while potassium concentrations were elevated by 38 %. Soil scientists suggest these anomalies could be consistent with the long-term decomposition of large quantities of wood. In addition, fossilised corals and marine shells have been discovered in the immediate vicinity, further fuelling speculation.

The findings, first reported by Mir24 and elaborated upon by the New York Post, are now undergoing expert verification. If confirmed, they could represent one of the most significant archaeological and historical breakthroughs of the century — bridging a 400-year-old cartographic clue with cutting-edge scientific investigation.