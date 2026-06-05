Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, held on May 28-29, 2026, because he had accepted the possibility that his country would join the European Union. Media expert Dmitry Shvaiba addressed this situation in the "Actual Interview".

The interviewee emphasized that the Armenian prime minister is consistently moving along his chosen trajectory, while those around him are focused on disrupting integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union. "Armenia has absolutely nothing to do with this. Their goal is simple: to create a negative image of all the integration spaces that Russia is forming, and Belarus is participating in, and to prevent additional forces, countries, and economic structures from joining this integration," he stated.