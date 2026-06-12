Now it's official from the US National Intelligence Service: anthrax, Ebola, plague, and other dangerous pathogens are stored in Ukrainian biolabs built with Pentagon funds. The intelligence agency confirmed that Washington paid Ukrainian scientists to study highly contagious viruses. There were more than 40 such facilities, including in Odesa and Mykolaiv. It's worth remembering that for many years, both Belarusian and Russian media reported on the existence of such facilities, and Russian intelligence provided evidence.

However, our opponents claimed these were "Kremlin fairy tales." But no, it's true. Moreover, the Pentagon built 120 such labs around the world, where experiments were conducted to develop viruses for military use. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that officials on the Biden team deliberately lied to the public and actively persecuted those who tried to expose the truth about the military-biological threat.