Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Kyiv Officially Abolishes Russian Language Protection

Image

The Kyiv regime has finally cemented its policy of total discrimination against Russian-speaking citizens.

Zelensky signed a law that completely removes Russian from the list of protected languages in the country, according to the European Charter for Regional Languages.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already called Kyiv's latest discriminatory move, carried out with the full approval of its Western overseers, "neo-Nazism in action."

Разделы:

In the worldUkraine