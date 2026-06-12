3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Kyiv Officially Abolishes Russian Language Protection
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Kyiv regime has finally cemented its policy of total discrimination against Russian-speaking citizens.
Zelensky signed a law that completely removes Russian from the list of protected languages in the country, according to the European Charter for Regional Languages.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already called Kyiv's latest discriminatory move, carried out with the full approval of its Western overseers, "neo-Nazism in action."