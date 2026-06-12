EU Countries Approve to Begin Negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's Accession to Community

EU countries have agreed to open the first cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, RIA Novosti informs.

"All EU member states have agreed to open the first cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova," von der Leyen wrote on the social media platform X.

According to her, the "Foundations" cluster, covering key principles and values of the European Union, including the rule of law and democratic institutions, will be opened at the first intergovernmental conference on EU enlargement, which will take place on June 15.