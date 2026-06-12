The US government funded the activities of biolabs with dangerous pathogens in Ukraine, as well as in dozens of other countries around the world. This was stated by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

"After months of reviewing intelligence community records and archives, I am today releasing new evidence of long-standing U.S. government funding for over 120 biolaboratories in more than 30 countries. These biolaboratories include facilities in places like Ukraine that may be at risk due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Indeed, the intelligence community has previously warned that a U.S.-funded biolaboratory in Ukraine likely contained dangerous pathogens and was vulnerable to threats of attack, seizure, or damage by Russia," Gabbard said.