Spy turtles with sensors discovered in China

Chinese intelligence agencies have discovered turtles and fish in Chinese waters with sensors attached that transmitted information abroad, according to the Ministry of State Security (MSS).

According to the ministry on its social media, in recent years, Chinese state security agencies have discovered that foreign intelligence services are "collecting and stealing sensitive maritime data using various new spy devices."

"Large live marine animals with sensors attached were discovered in one of China's maritime areas," the ministry stated, specifying that the animals in question were "turtles and fish."

It was noted that the "underwater spy creatures" collected sensitive data on water temperature, salinity, sea currents, and other marine environmental parameters in real time, and then "transmitted the information abroad via satellite communications."