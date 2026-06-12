Scientists interviewed by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) urged the agency to conceal or deny reports of unidentified flying objects to maintain public peace, RIA Novosti discovered after reviewing documents published by the Pentagon.

On June 12, the US Department of War released a third batch of documents on UFO encounters.

"We recommend that national security agencies take immediate steps to strip unidentified flying objects of their assigned special status and the aura of mystery they have unfortunately acquired," stated the previously classified 1991 expert commission's report.