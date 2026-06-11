Elfimov: Lukashenko identified a sore point in Trump's approach to the Persian Gulf conflict

The expert drew attention to Trump's speech, which focused on oil prices, which are expected to fall. "They're constantly making money on these swings. Every day. Not just once and then forgetting, but every day," he emphasized.

"The Iranian side, by the way, has already responded to this statement by saying that no agreement is being reached yet. There are certain agreements, they said. That is, they have agreed on 15 points tentatively. However, the inconsistent US policy calls all of this into question. This practically coincides with our President's assessment," Vadim Elfimov noted.