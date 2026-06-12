On June 8, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama visited Minsk. Negotiations were held in both narrow and expanded formats, and the heads of state demonstrated good personal rapport. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Sergei Rachkov explained why Belarus is focusing on this West African country.

He explained that this visit fits into Belarus's strategy for developing the African continent: "Indeed, we started with North Africa, we have good foundations and relations, and we are cooperating with other countries. Then we moved to Southern Africa and found footholds in East Africa. And now we've turned our attention to the countries of West Africa."

According to him, the choice of Ghana is no accident. "The Ghanaian President's visit demonstrates that Belarus is very selective and deliberate in developing its relations and trade and economic cooperation with Africa. Because covering all of Africa is probably difficult, and unnecessary. The President always talks about key points," noted Sergei Rachkov.

He also drew attention to Ghana's own potential. It is a fairly large country, with a population of 35 million. It is also rich in natural resources. "The economy is structured in such a way that the Republic of Belarus can enter virtually any sector: agriculture, industry, mining, as well as the humanitarian and social sectors. This country needs personnel, and Belarus can and already is helping with this – Ghanaian students are already studying in our country," the MP emphasized.

Belarus is helping Africa with food and technology, not just making money.

At a meeting with the Ghanaian President, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko proposed not simply selling equipment, but creating production facilities and training personnel.

Sergei Rachkov confirmed that this approach is Belarus's signature style: "It's a comprehensive approach. If we take agriculture, for example, we supply equipment and provide training where needed."

The deputy cited a specific problem facing Ghana: "There is currently a very high need for food. Almost all food is imported. Therefore, the priority task of Belarusian-Ghanaian cooperation is to assist this country in ensuring food security."

Responding to a question about how Belarus will operate in the region, Sergei Rachkov emphasized the fundamental difference from Western approaches. "Belarus will act in accordance with our already established mechanisms and methods of interaction. After all, we are not colonizers. We are a country with an open attitude. We always build friendly relations. This distinguishes the Republic of Belarus from Western countries, where businessmen come to Ghana ready to immediately earn as much as possible and pay as little as possible," he said.