Lithuania, Poland, and France to Conduct Military Exercises near Union State Borders

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ec6079-2b90-4e76-aa16-7e22eab55953/conversions/d7876b97-42cb-46f9-b323-e9f10f4a24ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ec6079-2b90-4e76-aa16-7e22eab55953/conversions/d7876b97-42cb-46f9-b323-e9f10f4a24ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ec6079-2b90-4e76-aa16-7e22eab55953/conversions/d7876b97-42cb-46f9-b323-e9f10f4a24ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ec6079-2b90-4e76-aa16-7e22eab55953/conversions/d7876b97-42cb-46f9-b323-e9f10f4a24ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO countries continue to escalate tensions near the borders of the Union State. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced that Vilnius, Warsaw, and Paris will conduct joint exercises dubbed "Brave Boar" from June 16 to 26.

The maneuvers will take place in the Suwalki Gap, a key geopolitical chokepoint in the region, near the Belarusian border.