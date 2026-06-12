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Lithuania, Poland, and France to Conduct Military Exercises near Union State Borders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO countries continue to escalate tensions near the borders of the Union State. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced that Vilnius, Warsaw, and Paris will conduct joint exercises dubbed "Brave Boar" from June 16 to 26.
The maneuvers will take place in the Suwalki Gap, a key geopolitical chokepoint in the region, near the Belarusian border.
The official goal of the exercises is to synchronize the actions of allied forces.