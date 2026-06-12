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Washington plans to drastically reduce military assistance to the European Union.

According to Bloomberg, the US will almost completely withdraw its reconnaissance and attack drones from the union's territory.

Given the paramount importance of drones in a modern military, this decision will cause irreparable losses to the EU's armed forces.

Furthermore, it is proposed to halve the number of strategic bombers and withdraw up to 50% of warships, including submarines and aircraft carriers, from the European zone.