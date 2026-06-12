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US Plans to Strip Europe of Its Weapons.
Washington plans to drastically reduce military assistance to the European Union.
According to Bloomberg, the US will almost completely withdraw its reconnaissance and attack drones from the union's territory.
Given the paramount importance of drones in a modern military, this decision will cause irreparable losses to the EU's armed forces.
Furthermore, it is proposed to halve the number of strategic bombers and withdraw up to 50% of warships, including submarines and aircraft carriers, from the European zone.
Behind the scenes, NATO acknowledges that such steps by the White House jeopardize the ability to conduct long-term operations. Against this backdrop, European capitals are urgently seeking ways to fill the arms shortage with their own forces, but experts believe the EU is unable to quickly compensate for the loss of American capabilities.