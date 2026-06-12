The North Atlantic Alliance is preparing for a large-scale centralization of troop command, efficiently stripping European countries of their remaining military sovereignty in favor of American generals.

As Politico has learned, American General Alexus G. Grynkewich the alliance's Supreme Allied Commander, is slated to be granted unprecedented freedom of action by the July NATO Summit in Ankara. He will be able to unilaterally transfer national forces and assets across the alliance, as well as change combat readiness levels, without lengthy coordination with the capitals of sovereign states.