Belyaev: Russia remains an important guarantor of Belarus's sovereignty

Russia remains an important guarantor of Belarus' sovereignty. This opinion was shared by Alexei Belyaev, a candidate of historical sciences and political scientist.

"The celebration of Russia Day is another opportunity to remember how Belarus's relations with the Russian Federation developed," he said. "We understand that this was the right choice, made by the Belarusian people at the time, following the proposal of Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, when he put the question of continuing cooperation and strengthening integration with the Russian Federation to a referendum."

"Today, we are reaping the fruits of a 30-year policy that the President of Belarus not only initiated, but constantly promoted and was deeply involved in," the political scientist noted.