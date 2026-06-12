Latvia to Introduce Insurance Policies Covering Damage from UAV Crashes

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As it has become known, on June 16, a local insurance company will launch a special policy that will, for the first time, cover damage from drone crashes.

This was prompted by regular incidents involving unmanned drones flown by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, damages for which are not covered by standard insurance policies.