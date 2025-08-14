Approximately 120,000 Ukrainian Refugees May Face Deportation from United States

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians who received temporary humanitarian status in the United States risk facing deportation after their protected status expires, reports TASS, citing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the publication, in the coming days, around 120,000 Ukrainians who arrived in the U.S. over the past two years could gradually be stripped of their legal protections if the White House does not extend the program’s validity. This program was approved by the previous American administration under President Joe Biden.

The beneficiaries were granted a two-year renewable status on the condition that they find a private American sponsor willing to accept them.

In total, about 4 million Ukrainian refugees entered the United States under the "Uniting for Ukraine" (U4U) program. Those who arrived before August 16, 2023, continue to be covered under a separate "Temporary Protected Status" (TPS) program.

However, roughly 120,000 individuals who arrived on or after that date could become undocumented once their TPS expires.