Bombshell Law: Trump's Sanctions Document Threatens Unpredictable Price Rise, Including in U.S.

New anti-Russian sanctions by the U.S. are capable of collapsing the international energy market and triggering a global recession - the American New York Times publishes a panicky article.

We are talking about a law that Congress will most likely consider next week. According to some reports, Trump has already supported this document.

The law allows the American president to impose sanctions not only against Russia, but also against its trading partners: for example, to impose 500% tariff on their goods.