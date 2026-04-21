Contracts worth over 1 billion rubles planned for the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

As a reminder, the 2026 forum will be held on June 25 and 26. Its theme will be "Economic Interaction between Regions - the Foundation for Sustainable Development of Belarus and Russia." Ten sections are scheduled for the first day. One will be held in Minsk, and nine others will be held in the Minsk Region. A rich cultural program will also be held on the first day. On June 26, the speakers of the Council of the Republic and the Federation Council will meet with the heads of the regions of the two countries. This will be followed by a plenary session. There are also plans to sign agreements, memoranda, and roadmaps for cooperation between the regions of the two countries.