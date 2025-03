The United States has prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing American intelligence data with Kiev amid a suspension of military aid to Ukraine, reports the British newspaper Daily Mail, citing sources. This information was also relayed by RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Fox News, referencing a senior White House official, reported that the U.S. is halting all military assistance to Ukraine until American President Donald Trump determines that Kiev is demonstrating a commitment to peace negotiations. The White House representative confirmed that such a decision has been made.