news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7d98f5e-9841-4806-a520-a4f3fe6ccd1c/conversions/f741beee-835a-4a8d-ac09-3da7773cfb9c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7d98f5e-9841-4806-a520-a4f3fe6ccd1c/conversions/f741beee-835a-4a8d-ac09-3da7773cfb9c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7d98f5e-9841-4806-a520-a4f3fe6ccd1c/conversions/f741beee-835a-4a8d-ac09-3da7773cfb9c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c7d98f5e-9841-4806-a520-a4f3fe6ccd1c/conversions/f741beee-835a-4a8d-ac09-3da7773cfb9c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The details have emerged regarding the cancellation of the meeting between Russian and U.S. leaders in Budapest. According to the Financial Times, Washington withdrew from the summit after Russia presented a memorandum outlining the terms for ending the Ukrainian conflict. These included territorial concessions by Kiev, a reduction in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and a demand for guarantees that Kiev would not join NATO.

Following a subsequent telephone conversation between the Russian and U.S. foreign ministers, the U.S. representative concluded that Moscow had a hard-line position and a clear vision for ending the conflict.