Details of Putin-Trump Meeting in Budapest Cancellation Revealed
The details have emerged regarding the cancellation of the meeting between Russian and U.S. leaders in Budapest. According to the Financial Times, Washington withdrew from the summit after Russia presented a memorandum outlining the terms for ending the Ukrainian conflict. These included territorial concessions by Kiev, a reduction in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and a demand for guarantees that Kiev would not join NATO.
Following a subsequent telephone conversation between the Russian and U.S. foreign ministers, the U.S. representative concluded that Moscow had a hard-line position and a clear vision for ending the conflict.
However, Washington dismissed this as a lack of readiness for negotiations. Meanwhile, Putin's press secretary, Peskov, declined to comment on the FT's report about the alleged cancellation of the Putin-Trump meeting, citing the language of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Department of State.