Elderly Couple from Daugavpils Faces Deportation in Latvia

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Latvian authorities have warned an elderly couple living in Daugavpils of impending deportation. The couple failed a language test, and now face forced deportation to Russia or Belarus.

The 68-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband have lived in Latvia their entire lives—they first worked at a local factory as teenagers. Their health prevented them from appearing for the exam.

Authorities are unwilling to offer leniency, arguing that the couple traveled to Belarus to visit friends and, therefore, are not loyal to Latvian policy.