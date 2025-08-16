European Commissioner for the Economy and former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni believes that the recent summit between Russia and the United States in Alaska was a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports RIA Novosti.

"Of course. I don't know how else to describe the honors, the limousine, the red carpet prepared for the president... A royal reception in exchange for nothing," Gentiloni stated in an interview with the newspaper Stampa, when asked whether the outcome of the summit could be considered a win for Putin.

The European Commissioner emphasized that former U.S. President Donald Trump always held a degree of sympathy towards Putin.

According to Gentiloni, the results of the summit can be viewed from two perspectives.

"Optimistically, (the summit—ed.) ended without results. Pessimistically, it was a symbolic humiliation for the West. And in international politics, symbols matter a lot," he added.