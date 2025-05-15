Former FBI Director Under Investigation for Threats Against Trump

The United States is currently investigating former FBI Director James Comey, who has been suspected of inciting an assassination attempt on the American leader, Donald Trump, following the discovery of a suspicious photograph posted on Instagram

The United States is currently investigating former FBI Director James Comey, who has been suspected of inciting an assassination attempt on the American leader, Donald Trump, following the discovery of a suspicious photograph posted on Instagram. This information was reported by BELTA, citing NBC News.

Specifically, Comey uploaded an image online depicting a sandcastle formed from seashells, with the inscription "86 47." Several U.S. officials interpreted this image as a call for the murder of President Trump.

According to Merriam-Webster's dictionary, the phrase "eighty-six" can colloquially mean "to get rid of." Notably, Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States.

Comey’s post was "immediately condemned by U.S. administration officials, Republican lawmakers, and Trump allies," who argued that it was clearly directed against the president. Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, called for Comey's arrest.

The former FBI director denies all allegations; however, he has already deleted the post containing the seashell photograph.

As TASS reports, Anthony Guglielmi, an official spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service, stated on social media platform X: "We are thoroughly investigating anything that could be perceived as a potential threat to our protectees. We are aware of the publication by former FBI Director Comey and are taking these statements very seriously."

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen also remarked on X that Comey "called for the murder of Trump," emphasizing that the DHS and Secret Service are "investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."

The current FBI Director, Christopher Wray, noted that his agency "will provide support" in the investigation.

Trump dismissed James Comey in 2017 during his first term in office.