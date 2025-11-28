French Foreign Ministry: EU may make decision on Russian assets on December 18

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot believes that EU countries may make a decision regarding frozen Russian assets at the Brussels summit on December 18, according to TASS.

"The number one priority is to guarantee the blocking of Russian assets located in Europe. This is a significant lever that will allow us to influence the parameters of the future world," the minister said in an interview with the weekly La Tribune Dimanche. "All this will be the subject of discussions in the coming days, which, I hope, will lead to a decision at the European Council meeting on December 18."

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that a rapid finalization of the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine would ruin the chances of reaching a potential peace agreement. According to the Financial Times, De Wever's objections are being prepared for the upcoming EU summit on December 18-19, at which leaders are expected to determine their future approach to supporting Kiev.

On Thursday, the Belgian company Euroclear warned that using frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine could lead to an increase in the EU's debt obligations and discourage investors. As Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar previously stated, regardless of the method by which the expropriation of assets may occur, it would be theft. He warned that Russia's response "will follow immediately" and force the West to "count its losses."