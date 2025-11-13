FSB prevents assassination of senior Russian official

The Russian FSB has prevented an attempted terrorist attack that was being planned right on the grounds of the Troekurovsky Cemetery in Moscow.

According to the agency, the conspirators used an unusual surveillance method: a migrant created a vase of flowers with a hidden camera inside, transmitting a signal to Kiev.

Investigators discovered that the assassination attempt on one of Russia's top officials was scheduled to take place while the victim was visiting a relative's grave. An illegal immigrant from Central Asia, two previously convicted drug-addicted Russians, and a Kiev-based criminal wanted by Russian law enforcement for murder and arms trafficking were recruited to plot the assassination. Three have been detained.