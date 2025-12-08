news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6822a38d-0991-4afd-8f52-cdb8ab3fb52d/conversions/8afe62cf-8f6f-4121-b5f5-65a3197d198c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6822a38d-0991-4afd-8f52-cdb8ab3fb52d/conversions/8afe62cf-8f6f-4121-b5f5-65a3197d198c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6822a38d-0991-4afd-8f52-cdb8ab3fb52d/conversions/8afe62cf-8f6f-4121-b5f5-65a3197d198c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6822a38d-0991-4afd-8f52-cdb8ab3fb52d/conversions/8afe62cf-8f6f-4121-b5f5-65a3197d198c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The International Court of Justice accepted Russia's counterclaim against Ukraine. The claim, among other things, contains accusations of genocide against the population of the Donbas republics. Moscow was given until December 7, 2027, to present previously collected evidence of the Kiev regime's war crimes.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office approved the indictment against Ukraine's top political and military leadership in a criminal case of genocide in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).