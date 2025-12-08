3.77 BYN
International Court of Justice Accepts Russia's Lawsuit against Ukraine
The International Court of Justice accepted Russia's counterclaim against Ukraine. The claim, among other things, contains accusations of genocide against the population of the Donbas republics. Moscow was given until December 7, 2027, to present previously collected evidence of the Kiev regime's war crimes.
Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office approved the indictment against Ukraine's top political and military leadership in a criminal case of genocide in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).
A total of 41 people are involved in the genocide case in Donbas. Among the accused are the former and current commanders-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Zaluzhny and Syrsky, former President Poroshenko, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov, Defense Minister Shmyhal, former Prime Minister Yatsenyuk, and the recently dismissed head of Zelensky's office, Yermak.