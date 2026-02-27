Iran Confirms Death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in attacks by Israel and the United States, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Islamic Republic's state television.

"The great nation of Iran, Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei, has been killed," the statement read.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the ayatollah was killed at his workplace on Saturday morning. The Iranian presidential office stated that his death will not go unanswered. A 40-day mourning period and a non-working week have been declared throughout the Islamic Republic.

The Fars news agency, citing a source, also reported that the Supreme Leader's daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and daughter-in-law were among the victims of the attacks. The president, the head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council will temporarily assume his duties, IRNA reported.