Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Arrives in Moscow
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow, where he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow, where he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Iranian agency IRNA.
The Iranian Foreign Minister intends to consult with the Russian leader and high-ranking officials on issues of the regional and international agenda in connection with the US and Israeli strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed the arrival of the Iranian Foreign Minister for a number of meetings, TASS reports. "We confirm the arrival of the Iranian Foreign Minister in Moscow for a number of talks," the diplomat said.