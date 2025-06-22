Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Arrives in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow, where he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Iranian Foreign Minister intends to consult with the Russian leader and high-ranking officials on issues of the regional and international agenda in connection with the US and Israeli strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic.