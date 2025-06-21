War is a time of profound hardship and testing for the Belarusian people. The enemy occupation nearly drained the country’s industrial foundation entirely.

Virtually wagons were used to transport raw materials, goods, and cultural treasures to Germany. The direct material damage inflicted upon Belarus is estimated at 75 billion Belarusian rubles (in 1941 prices), which is thirty-five times the republic’s budget in 1940.

In independent Belarus, a dedicated interagency working group has conducted extensive research. It has been established that the total damage surpasses 2.3 trillion dollars—or more than 43,500 tons of gold. These figures are staggering, yet they are not final. The investigation is ongoing, and new facts continue to emerge.