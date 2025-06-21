Several Middle Eastern Countries Express Their Readiness to Assist Tehran

Several Middle Eastern countries and global players are deeply concerned about the actions of Israel and the United States, as the ongoing developments could threaten their own interests in the region and potentially lead to a large-scale war. This information was reported by TASS, citing an Iranian source.

"They are expressing concern, fearing that Israel's actions may become uncontrollable and that the fire could eventually spread to their own territories. The current escalation could escalate into a full-scale conflict, which might destabilize the entire region," the agency’s interlocutor said.

The source added that some countries "have already declared their readiness to assist Tehran in various areas, both directly and indirectly."

"Preliminary discussions are currently underway regarding such support," the interlocutor pointed out.