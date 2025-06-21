Lukashenko: The Great Victory Cost Us Too Much

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, addressed compatriots on the occasion of the Day of National Remembrance for the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and the genocide of the Belarusian people. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"June 22, 1941 — a sacred date in our history. Belarus faced an ordeal whose heavy toll has forever left an indelible mark on our collective memory. Believing in their invincibility, elevating violence and aggression to an absolute, armies from the West came to kill, conquer, and enslave. But they forgot one thing — the free spirit, devotion, and resilience of the people living on this land. And they paid the price for it," emphasized Lukashenko in his address.

At the same time, the President noted that the summer of 1941 is not just about the past: "There will be no more blitzkriegs or treacherous attacks. We have learned the lessons of Western hypocrisy and lies once and for all. The cost of our Great Victory was too high."

"Each generation of Belarusians has its own destiny. Some are destined to fight and be ready to give their lives for the Motherland. Others — to preserve the memory of heroic deeds and prevent the flames of war from burning our fields and homeland again. To preserve peace — that is our sacred duty. We will always remember the heroism of our fathers and grandfathers with deep gratitude for the peaceful sky above us," the address concludes.

Address of the President on the Day of National Remembrance for the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Genocide of the Belarusian People

Dear compatriots!

June 22, 1941 — a sacred date in our history. Belarus faced an ordeal whose heavy toll has forever left an indelible mark on our collective memory.

Believing in their invincibility, elevating violence and aggression to an absolute, armies from the West came to kill, conquer, and enslave.

But they forgot one thing — the free spirit, devotion, and resilience of the people living on this land. And they paid the price for it.

Summer of 1941 is not just about the past. There will be no more blitzkriegs or treacherous attacks. We have learned the lessons of Western hypocrisy and lies once and for all. The cost of our Great Victory was too high.

Each generation of Belarusians has its own destiny. Some are destined to fight and be ready to give their lives for the Motherland. Others — to preserve the memory of heroic deeds and prevent the flames of war from burning our fields and homeland again.