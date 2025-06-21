US Drops 12 Penetrating Bombs GBU-57A on Iran’s Fordow

On the night of June 22, the United States launched strikes against Iran. The key nuclear facilities were completely destroyed, declared U.S. President Donald Trump. It is known that 12 heavy penetrating bombs GBU-57A were dropped on the enrichment plant in Fordow.

This weapon is believed to be the only one on the planet capable of destroying underground bunkers. Additionally, the Americans used up to 30 Tomahawk missiles, but Tehran insists that the equipment at Fordow had long been removed, and other targets were not affected at all. To deliver the heavy bombs to the target, American pilots launched from a base in Mississippi. President Trump addressed the nation regarding the incident.

“Iran is the hooligan of the Middle East. This country must now make peace. If they do not, our next attacks will be much larger and more numerous.”

— Donald Trump

The White House stated that the Americans have fulfilled their mission and will try to avoid further involvement in the conflict unless provoked into new attacks. However, the strike on Iran has caused a truly global outcry. Iran has requested a Security Council meeting. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the event a dangerous escalation. Actions by the US have already been condemned by Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.