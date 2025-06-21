Rubio Displeased That Araghchi Is Going to Russia for Negotiations Instead of the U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State and Acting Assistant to the President for National Security, Marco Rubio, expressed his dissatisfaction regarding Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's trip to Russia for talks with Russian officials rather than with Washington’s envoys, reports TASS.

“I saw that the Foreign Minister, instead of meeting with [U.S. President’s Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff, is heading to Moscow to meet with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Rubio said during a broadcast on CBS News.

At the same time, Rubio acknowledged that he could not object substantively to the Iranian Foreign Minister’s negotiations in Russia. “This is a pre-arranged meeting; it’s normal. They (the Iranians) can go and meet,” he stated.

He reiterated that the United States insists that Iran should not have the capability to enrich uranium. However, he clarified that Washington does not oppose Iran’s overall civilian nuclear program. “Ultimately, we want to reach a diplomatic agreement that allows them (the Iranians) to have a civilian nuclear program but prevents them from enriching uranium and possessing weapons-grade materials or facilities,” Rubio emphasized.