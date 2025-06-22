Mass rallies in support of the government's chosen course have engulfed Iran. A nationwide demonstration calling for condemnation of US and Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear facilities was held in Tehran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian came out to support the crowd.

The anti-war protests have also engulfed New York. According to local media, the rallies are peaceful. The demonstrators are speaking out against the strikes on Iran and in support of Palestine, demanding an end to the conflict and a redistribution of the US budget. Local residents are convinced that funds should be allocated for the needs of the people, not for military action.