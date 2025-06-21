Space, Signals Intelligence, Agent Networks: Tertel on Massive Intelligence Work around Belarus

Chairman of the State Security Committee, Ivan Tertel, discussed the current situation around Belarus and how foreign intelligence agencies are countered.

“We note the most acute problem in this situation as the opposition and countermeasures against foreign intelligence agencies. The collective West aims to establish a certain foundation within our society and, potentially, in the event of armed conflict, to resolve all issues in their favor. There is a massive intelligence effort targeting our territory, utilizing space, signals intelligence, and, of course, agent espionage. Despite all advanced technologies, this remains the foundation of any intelligence work worldwide,” emphasized Tertel.

He revealed that in the recent period, the Committee for State Security has thwarted the activities of 14 individuals in 2025. “These are citizens of Belarus and foreign nationals engaged in espionage (for foreigners) and treason against the state (for Belarusian citizens),” Ivan Tertel stated.

According to him, these individuals conducted agent reconnaissance within Belarus, gathered intelligence on military infrastructure and railways, and there were attempts at agent infiltration into defense industry enterprises. “We detained foreign nationals from Western European countries and others,” he clarified.

He noted that the global and regional situation is very tense: “Against this background, Belarus, as some of our 'friends' say, is ten times more valuable to opposing sides in terms of activity and geopolitical significance.”

“The main task is to prevent a sudden attack on Belarus. We focus on ensuring the interests of our state and society,” Tertel said.

He explained that foreign intelligence objects of interest include government and management bodies, our secret agents, and vulnerable sectors of the economy. “A concerning factor, from a professional intelligence perspective, is the potential preparation by foreign intelligence agencies of a theater of military operations for upcoming conflicts,” he said. “We are taking measures, considering what's happening on various fronts of this invisible war, including operations conducted in Iran and among our neighbors, where new forms and methods of work are emerging. We are implementing measures to react quickly to these threats. So far, these measures are sufficient.”