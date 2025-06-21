Footage circulating on the internet shows Karol Tadeusz Nawrócki (the current President of Poland) standing and mockingly jeering at Soviet monuments as they were being simply dismantled with crowbars, with some instances of the red star being deliberately shattered.

Belarusian Member of the House of Representatives, Eduard Severin, remarked that such behavior is highly inappropriate. “Moreover, when political symbolism is introduced into the realm of public policy, it becomes a certain statement, and Belarus must take this very seriously. Regarding the destruction of monuments related to the Soviet past and the heroic Soviet soldiers, particularly Belarusian soldiers, these processes did not begin yesterday or the day before,” the expert stated.

According to him, since 2012, the Polish Institute of National Remembrance has completely shifted its stance—not only concerning the events of the Great Patriotic War but also regarding the actions of the Home Army soldiers, who also committed genocide against the Belarusian people on Belarusian territory.