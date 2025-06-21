3.78 BYN
Belarus and U.S. Discuss Full Resumption of Diplomatic Missions — Rybakov
Text by:Editorial office news.by
- Exclusive
Valentin Rybakov, Belarus’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, provided insights into the key topics discussed regarding the bilateral relations between the Republic of Belarus and the United States.
The Belarusian diplomat noted that the primary focus of the discussions was on the final normalization of bilateral relations, including the complete reopening of embassies in both countries and the exchange of visits.
“One of Belarus’s priority issues is the topic of sanctions. We constantly emphasize that these sanctions are absolutely illegal, unilateral measures taken in violation of all international law standards. This matter is under discussion, and we are seeking ways and solutions to address it,” Rybakov stated.