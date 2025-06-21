Krutoy: Only 800 veterans of the Great Patriotic War remain in Belarus

Head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Krutoy is taking part in events in Brest dedicated to the Day of National Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Genocide of the Belarusian People, BELTA reports.

Dmitry Krutoy emphasized that the Brest Fortress is a sacred place for the Belarusian people, and the date of June 22 is sacred. Every third person died during the Great Patriotic War. Even through the generations, the memory of them is alive.

"A new generation has come, young people, people who do not feel these events so keenly because there are no living witnesses. In Belarus, we have only 800 veterans of the Great Patriotic War left. But nevertheless, every Belarusian family has memories of their heroes. We try to prepare all events dedicated to the Day of National Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War in a special way," the head of the Presidential Administration noted.

He said that, on the instructions of the head of state, it is planned to develop a large-scale concept for the reconstruction of the territory of the Brest Fortress.

"This will require both time and serious resources. We want to bring this place not only in order (it is already in exemplary condition), but to give it a new sound taking into account all modern requirements. Because the latest events, dedicated, among other things, to the 80th anniversary of the Victory, have shown that young people now need modern forms of information presentation, including historical information, more interactive things," Dmitry Krutoy noted.

Representatives of Belarus, together with their colleagues from Russia, are studying trends, what elements will allow us to be even more imbued with the spirit of the era and the heroic events that the citadel on the Bug experienced.