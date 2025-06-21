3.78 BYN
U.S. Military Fully Destroyed Iranian Uranium Enrichment Facilities
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In a televised address to the nation from the White House regarding the recent strikes on the Islamic Republic, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces have completely destroyed Iranian uranium enrichment facilities. This was reported by TASS.
"Tonight, I can inform the world that these strikes have resulted in a significant military success. The key Iranian uranium enrichment facilities have been wholly and completely destroyed," said the American leader.