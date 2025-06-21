Tertel hopes that Lukashenko's messages will be heard and appreciated by neighbors

"In other countries, things are different for now. But this is a question for the authorities of these states. And, probably, the people and population of these states, in particular Lithuania, some others have the right to ask their officials what their hard-earned money is spent on, which could have gone to supporting the elderly, medicine, children. And in general, on humanitarian spheres, and not on direct confrontation and attempts to stir up the situation in Belarus." The head of the KGB noted that the Republic of Belarus has always declared its peaceful intentions, Alexander Lukashenko has always advocated good-neighborly relations. "Belarusians have a good parable that the most important relationship is not even with a relative, but with a neighbor who lives in the next apartment or across the fence, because a neighbor can treat you very badly, and garbage can be thrown into your yard. Europeans also have this expression. Therefore, in principle, the President was guided by this, - noted Ivan Tertel. - He gives us instructions in all directions in line with such approaches to work on other issues. We work together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, report to the head of state, but he directly manages the process and personally participates in these events." Lukashenko's meeting with the US President's Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, according to Ivan Tertel, is only one of many contacts of the head of state, including at the highest level. "There are many of them at a high level with other countries. And, of course, it is not time to talk about them yet, but we will tell you in time," he promised.