Rybakov: US administration is aware of the political weight and experience of the head of Belarus

Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, participant and organizer of meetings of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with American delegations Valentin Rybakov spoke about the substantive part of the conversation that recently took place between the Belarusian leader and the US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Valentin Rybakov noted that this is far from the first meeting that the President of the Republic of Belarus holds with American delegations. "As for the substantive part, issues related to conflicts, wars, in particular, the Middle East and the regional situation (Russia, Ukraine, Belarus) were discussed. The US administration is aware of the place and role of Belarus in the regional situation and is fully aware of the political weight and experience of the head of Belarus. This is why decisions were made to raise the level of the delegation, because the previous ones arrived at a slightly lower level. The experience that the President of Belarus shares with the Americans regarding the conflict, taking into account his personal involvement, excellent knowledge of the leaders of the states in question - all this is highly valued by the administration, the position that the President emphasizes at each meeting is unchanged," the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN noted.