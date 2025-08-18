Key Statements from Trump-Zelensky Meeting in Oval Office on August 18

On August 18, the US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky met at the White House.

Here are the key points from the conversation between the US and Ukrainian leaders:

Trump on progress and trilateral meeting:

"We have made great progress on many fronts. After meeting with Putin in Alaska and talking today, we are preparing a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin, and I believe we have a good chance of ending the war."

Trump on long-term peace:

"We want to stop the killing. This is not a two-year ceasefire, this is a long-term peace. We will work with Russia and Ukraine to make it happen. I have no doubt about that."

Trump on Biden's guilt:

"This war is the work of Joe Biden, a corrupt president. If I were in power, it would not have happened. Millions of dead, refugees - this would not have happened."

Trump on mail-in voting:

"Mail-in voting is a corrupt scheme that leads to fraud. We are preparing a bill to get rid of it and switch to paper ballots for fair elections."

Zelensky on the need for peace:

"We are living under attack, people are dying, including children. We must stop the war and Russia with the help of the United States and Europe. We are ready for trilateral negotiations and support a diplomatic solution."

Zelensky on security guarantees:

"We need security guarantees and air defense systems like Patriot. We are grateful to Europe for funding and the United States for support. We are a strong nation and will do everything for peace."

