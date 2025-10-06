news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a91b5ae2-e879-4191-b517-302fa5d3aad3/conversions/de52e6fa-461b-4d86-9e45-8fd96f0595e4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a91b5ae2-e879-4191-b517-302fa5d3aad3/conversions/de52e6fa-461b-4d86-9e45-8fd96f0595e4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a91b5ae2-e879-4191-b517-302fa5d3aad3/conversions/de52e6fa-461b-4d86-9e45-8fd96f0595e4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a91b5ae2-e879-4191-b517-302fa5d3aad3/conversions/de52e6fa-461b-4d86-9e45-8fd96f0595e4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent statement on the reasons for the Joint Military Action Plan (SVO) led to deterioration in relations between Warsaw and Berlin, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

This refers to Merkel's interview with the Hungarian publication Partizan, in which she stated that she had attempted to create a new format for direct communication between the EU and Moscow to replace the Minsk agreements. However, this failed due to resistance from Poland and the Baltic states.

The British publication emphasizes that "Merkel's intervention has caused anger in Poland." Angela Merkel, with her thoughtless interview, proved that she is at the forefront of the most harmful German politicians to Europe in the last century," the newspaper quotes former Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki as saying.