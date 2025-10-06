3.68 BYN
The Telegraph: Merkel's Statement Deteriorated Berlin's Relations with Warsaw
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent statement on the reasons for the Joint Military Action Plan (SVO) led to deterioration in relations between Warsaw and Berlin, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph.
This refers to Merkel's interview with the Hungarian publication Partizan, in which she stated that she had attempted to create a new format for direct communication between the EU and Moscow to replace the Minsk agreements. However, this failed due to resistance from Poland and the Baltic states.
The British publication emphasizes that "Merkel's intervention has caused anger in Poland." Angela Merkel, with her thoughtless interview, proved that she is at the forefront of the most harmful German politicians to Europe in the last century," the newspaper quotes former Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki as saying.
Representatives of the Baltic States also spoke out: the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry called Merkel's statements "shameless and false," while the former prime minister of Latvia accused her of "wanting to build good relations with Russia."