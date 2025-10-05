The New York Times: Trump Ends Talks with Venezuela

The risk of military escalation in South America - the U.S. President has called off efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement with Venezuela, The New York Times reports.

According to the publication, the White House has already developed plans for possible military action, including an operation to "overthrow the government of Nicolás Maduro." Washington accuses Venezuela of insufficient efforts to combat drug trafficking.

At the same time, the authorities of the Bolivarian Republic continue their attempts to improve relations. The day before, Caracas warned the U.S. about a plan by far-right groups to plant explosives in the American embassy building in Caracas. The building remains closed since the U.S. severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019. The provocateurs reportedly attempted to pose as supporters of President Maduro.