"Europe cannot leave Georgia in peace. If it wanted to, it would have done so long ago. Europe clearly understands that Georgia is important for expansion. The fact is that if an international actor is not expanding, then it must at least develop internally. We understand that the European Union's internal development has stalled; it needs new resources: labor force, new geographic space to promote its ideas, its ideology, and so on. In this context, Europe has invested heavily in Georgia, so it is forced to at least defend its interests, at least nominally."