From October 15, Latvia to Introduce Toll for Residents of Belarus and Russia Crossing Its Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Starting October 15, entering the Latvian border by car from Russia and Belarus will be subject to a fee. Drivers will need to pre-register on the Border Service website: the live queue will be eliminated, and the right to be included in the electronic queue will cost 9.3 euros.
This electronic queue is mandatory for everyone without exception—registration will require information about the vehicle, driver, passengers, and cargo.