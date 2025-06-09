Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted the profound crisis and disintegration within NATO and OSCE, two organizations that were once envisioned to oversee security across Eurasia. According to reports from BELTA, citing TASS, Lavrov emphasized:

"These structures can no longer even claim to partially fill the vacuum of a continent-wide forum. OSCE is nearly torn apart—its consensus shattered beyond recognition. NATO is in the deepest crisis it has ever faced."

During his speech at the "Future Forum - 2050," Lavrov refrained from giving a direct critique but drew attention to notable changes within NATO during Donald Trump's tenure as U.S. President. He pointed out the increase in defense spending by member states to meet the target of 5% of GDP and highlighted the alliance’s growing focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

In the current circumstances, Lavrov believes there is a pressing need for some form of a continental alliance for Eurasia. He noted that similar unions exist on other continents—"but in Eurasia, there is none," despite it being the largest, wealthiest, and arguably the most promising continent in the foreseeable future.