Lebanon will need at least $7 billion to rebuild war-ravaged areas. This was stated by the country's Minister of Economy and Trade, Amer Bisat, according to BelTA, citing the Al Nahar newspaper.

"In the first stage of reconstruction, we will need $7 billion; these are preliminary estimates; the actual amount may be higher," the minister emphasized.

According to the newspaper, due to the military conflict, Lebanon's agricultural production has declined by 40%, trade with foreign countries has fallen by 60%, and tourism has been paralyzed by 95%.

The minister recalled that the World Bank estimated the damage to Lebanon from Israeli military attacks in 2024 at $11 billion. "The scale of destruction is now more significant and affects infrastructure, with the total economic damage potentially reaching $20 billion," he noted.